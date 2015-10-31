<p><strong>DEAD SERIOUS – A Seriously Thrilling Mystery “What If I Don’t Want To Stop The Game?” October 23, 24, 29, & 30</strong></p>

<p><strong>Show Time <b> at 7pm</b></strong></p>

<p><strong> High School Scary Matinee – </strong> Oct.27 at 1pm Book your class in at <a href='mailto:info@newvintage.ca'>info@newvintage.ca</a></p>

<p>What secrets lie in the house on the lake…and why are they Dead Serious?</p>

<p>New Vintage Theatre is pleased to present Canadian Doug Greenall’s popular 1980’s murder mystery Dead Serious at Creekside Theatre this October, just in time to celebrate Hallowe’en.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11587' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Dead-Serious-Oct-2015-237x300.jpg' alt='Dead Serious Oct 2015' width='237' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Dead-Serious-Oct-2015-237x300.jpg 237w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Dead-Serious-Oct-2015.jpg 426w' sizes='(max-width: 237px) 100vw, 237px' />Dead Serious is the chilling story of an unusual family who run a lakeside retreat, The Blackfly Lodge, that becomes the epicentre of an unsolved murder. Eve, the proprietor and matriarch of the family is a recovering drug addict who has turned to an extreme religion for solace and taken the leader, Ted, a quick tempered leader of the local chapter, into her home and bedroom. Her two young adult children Tracey and Seymour are equally suspicious-it seems that they have played something they call “The Game” since childhood. Add in staff members Grant and Ralph, both young handsome men who have secret crushes on Tracey and you have the making of a great who dun it jump in your seat worthy as some of the best murder mysteries around.</p>

<p>“Dead Serious was first read aloud by a womens’ play-reading group run by actress Sue Astley. When they ran short of new scripts by female authors, they read mine. Lucky me. A few Artistic directors from various Vancouver theatre companies were present at the reading. When Bill Millerd of the Arts Club Theatre saw that others seemed to like it, he optioned it at once.” says Playwright Doug Greenall when asked about how the popular play first got produced.</p>