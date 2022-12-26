Death Guild: X-Mess Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DEATH GUILD: X-MESS NIGHT
Main Room:
Decay
Melting Girl
Joe Radio
Bit
Sage
Its our yearly tradition to be open on Christmas for those who want to be with friends or just to dance the night away. It is also the only day of the year we are all ages!
Death Guild is the oldest weekly goth/industrial dance night in the world! Every Monday, six DJs in two rooms play a mix of gothic, industrial, synthpop, noise, ambient, and weird stuff for those who love the darker side of things.
Watch and listen:
Death Guild: 2009 Trailer: https://youtu.be/c9L2pOVeLHo
gothic. industrial. synthpop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$8.
http://www.deathguild.com/
