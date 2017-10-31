DEATH GUILD: THE DARKEST NIGHT

Main Room:

Decay

Joe Radio

Melting Girl

Above DNA: The Hanging Garden

Davey Bones

Lori Lust

Lounge: The Witching Hour

Daniel Skellington

Sage

Plus: Hubba Hubba Revue! 10pm - 11:30pm! Featuring:

Asimov Atomsmasher

Plus:

Layne Fawkes

Ava Lanche

Kiki La Chanteuse

Boysinberry Cupcake

Vala Marv'elle

Sophilya Leggz

Livinia Enhelle

Lula Applebruise

Hosted by:

Dr. Kingfish & Maggie Motorgoth

Cash prizes! Midnight costume contest!

Death Guild is the oldest weekly goth/industrial dance night in the country, and the second oldest in the world! Every Monday, six DJs in two rooms play a mix of gothic, industrial, synthpop, noise, ambient, and weird stuff for those who love the darker side of things.

Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-30.html

gothic. industrial. synthpop.

9:30pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$5 < 10pm;

$10 after.

http://www.deathguild.com/