Death Guild: The Darkest Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
DEATH GUILD: THE DARKEST NIGHT
Main Room:
Decay
Joe Radio
Melting Girl
Above DNA: The Hanging Garden
Davey Bones
Lori Lust
Lounge: The Witching Hour
Daniel Skellington
Sage
Plus: Hubba Hubba Revue! 10pm - 11:30pm! Featuring:
Asimov Atomsmasher
Plus:
Layne Fawkes
Ava Lanche
Kiki La Chanteuse
Boysinberry Cupcake
Vala Marv'elle
Sophilya Leggz
Livinia Enhelle
Lula Applebruise
Hosted by:
Dr. Kingfish & Maggie Motorgoth
Cash prizes! Midnight costume contest!
Death Guild is the oldest weekly goth/industrial dance night in the country, and the second oldest in the world! Every Monday, six DJs in two rooms play a mix of gothic, industrial, synthpop, noise, ambient, and weird stuff for those who love the darker side of things.
Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-30.html
gothic. industrial. synthpop.
9:30pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$5 < 10pm;
$10 after.
http://www.deathguild.com/