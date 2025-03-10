DEATH GUILD

Main Room:

Decay

Joe Radio

Melting Girl

Lounge:

Sage

Bit

Death Guild is the oldest weekly goth/industrial dance night in the world! Every Monday, six DJs in two rooms play a mix of gothic, industrial, synthpop, noise, ambient, and weird stuff for those who love the darker side of things.

Watch and listen:

Death Guild: 2009 Trailer: https://youtu.be/c9L2pOVeLHo

gothic. industrial. synthpop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$5 < 10:30pm;

$8 after.