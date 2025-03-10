Death Guild
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DEATH GUILD
Main Room:
Decay
Joe Radio
Melting Girl
Lounge:
Sage
Bit
Death Guild is the oldest weekly goth/industrial dance night in the world! Every Monday, six DJs in two rooms play a mix of gothic, industrial, synthpop, noise, ambient, and weird stuff for those who love the darker side of things.
Watch and listen:
Death Guild: 2009 Trailer: https://youtu.be/c9L2pOVeLHo
gothic. industrial. synthpop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 advance;
$5 < 10:30pm;
$8 after.
