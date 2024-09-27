Deathgrave: Late Show / After Party

Performing Live:

DEATHGRAVE

We know you won't wanna head home after the Deicide show downstairs so right after Deicide is done, the mighty Deathgrave will play the Official After Party upstairs at Above DNA! If you purchased a ticket for the Deicide concert, admission is free: just walk upstairs! Keep the party going with the Deathgrave! If you just want to come to Deathgrave: advance tix are only $6.66!! Doors at 10:30pm! Don't Miss It!

Spawned in 2013, Deathgrave began to weave its own breed of metal based out of San Jose, CA. Initially grabbing elements punk and metal, their sound evolved into something unrelenting and brutal. Their albums are highly regarded in the metal scene and their notoriety has dragged them out from the depths of the underground and into the forefront of the bay area's grind / metal scene.

death metal. metal. grindcore.

doors @ 10:30pm;

show @ 11pm.

all ages.

$6.66 advance;

$10 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-26d.html

Watch and listen:

Deathgrave: Ant Baby: https://youtu.be/EdPeYp0IhXk