Debut: Candyland
SF Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology present
DEBUT: CANDYLAND
The students of the SFIEC showcase their work in a hair and makeup show.
With DJ:
C-Lektra
Donations benefit the Andrew Gomez Dream Foundation.
Watch and listen:
SFIEC Debut: http://youtu.be/3hrqM7UaWFU
house.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm - 10pm.
all ages.
$5 suggested donation.
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
