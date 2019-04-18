SF Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology present

DEBUT: VOGUE

The students of the SFIEC showcase their work in a hair and makeup show.

With DJ:

C-Lektra

Donations benefit the Andrew Gomez Dream Foundation.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-17a.html

Watch and listen:

SFIEC Debut: http://youtu.be/3hrqM7UaWFU

house.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$5 suggested donation.