Performing Live:

DECAPITATED

INCANTATION

DARKEST HOUR

EXMORTUS

Formed in a storm of melancholy, fire and rage by two teenage brothers (ages 12 and 16) in 1996, Decapitated have honed their reputation as international leaders and absolute colossal purveyors of the metal genre. In 20 years, they have released multiple albums that are considered to be some of the most influential classics of modern Death Metal in the 21st century. The band has managed to cross-breed various styles and sounds, setting the bar higher with each new release. Flirting with various tempos, mixing Death Metal with Grindcore, Black Metal atmospherics with Stoner-Rock vibes and laying down foundations upon foundations of grooves and heavy, rhythmic riffs that transcend descriptions.

Incantation celebrates 30 Years of Blasphemous Death Metal! They are one of the leaders in the New York City death-metal scene. Though they are no longer NY based, their vertigo-inducing, ever-spiraling blackened mass of death metal malevolence is as expansive, infinite and bleak as the coldest, darkest reaches of our universe.

Darkest Hour is a bastard child born out of the punk, metal and hardcore movement of the mid 1990s. Hailing from Washington D.C, the birthplace of \"Hardcore\", they combine the passion, energy of hardcore with the style, speed and fury of melodic, thrash, speed and Swedish Death Metal. Darkest Hour not only defined the sound of the new wave of American metal of the 1990s, simultaneously giving both the metal and hardcore punk world a much needed revitalization but also forged a sound that has become synonymous with all modern metal.

Since 2002, Exmortus has become notorious for their mix of neoclassical shred, Bay Area thrash, progressive death, and traditional heavy metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$31 advance;

$41 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-27.html

Watch and listen:

Decapitated: Iconoclast ft. Robb Flynn: https://youtu.be/eearDxHbpik

Incantation: Messiah Nostrum: https://youtu.be/KHnliGRvbgI

Darkest Hour: Demon(: https://youtu.be/Bsi1TYQobew

Exmortus: Mind of Metal: https://youtu.be/fuauI3zWGjU