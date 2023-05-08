Decrepit Birth + Psycroptic

Performing Live:

DECREPIT BIRTH -- https://www.facebook.com/decrepitbirth

PSYCROPTIC -- https://www.facebook.com/psycroptic

Plus guests, TBA!

Merging brutal physical power with an unerringly precise attack, Decrepit Birth are a technical death metal band from Santa Cruz, California. The band's story begins in the mid-'90s, when vocalist Bill Robinson met guitarist Matt Sotelo, and the two discovered they shared an ambition to create truly uncompromising music.

Tasmanian death metal band Psycroptic offer a brand of kinetic extreme metal which matures from album to album. No record is a replication of those which preceded it, and each successively demonstrates the band's evolution without compromising the core integrity in their technical approach to death metal.

metal. death metal. extreme metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-04d.html

Watch and listen:

Decrepit Birth: The Resonance: https://youtu.be/w9mh-3nr-C4

Psycroptic: Enslavement: https://youtu.be/LAnirAjOZ9c