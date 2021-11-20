Hush Concerts & 1200 Hustle present

DEEKLINE

Above DNA:

Deekline

Ruko

Corrine

Dot Diggler

Otter

Deekline is that rare figure in dance music, the seminal producer who balances the cutting edge and the mainstream with effortless flair. Boss man chief of the London to Brighton-spanning Hot Cakes collective of producers, promoters and DJs, this bonafide bass music icon is currently experiencing a new lease of life following the phenomenal success of his new Gutter Gutter imprint. Tracks such as Got to Believe, Deepa and the new jungle anthem Good to Have the Feelin, with the legendary Tippa Irie, have this year picked up play and support from some of the biggest names in the business, DJs such as MistaJam and Annie Mac, on Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

In the studio, Deekline is a bonafide musical shapeshifter, his impressive diversity having seen him rework the likes of Armand Van Helden, Old Dirty Bastard and the Prodigy. A producer whose Hot Cakes and Gutter Gutter brands have become a byword for bassbin-shaking bravado, this is one artist who's cooking up a storm right now.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/11-19d.html

breaks. breakbeat. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.