Performing Live:

DEICIDE

KRISIUN

INFERI

CLOAK

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Ever wonder what Satan is listening to while he sits on his throne in Hell? You can almost be sure that Deicide is what the majority of his listening pleasure consists of. Formed in Tampa, Florida in 1987 in the height of the first wave of American death metal the band has been shrouded in controversy. From writing songs with titles like \"Scars of the Crucifix\", \"Behead the Prophet\", and \"Death to Jesus\", to Glenn Benton (bassist and lead vocalist) repeatedly branding an upside down cross into his forehead and being banned from playing places in Venezuela for depicting Jesus with a bullet hole in his head, Deicide is not for the super religious or faint of heart. Musically it is an all out assault on more senses than just your hearing. With face melting riffs similar to old Slayer or Exodus at 220 BPM to groovy headbanging parts that will make even the most skeptical metalhead break their neck. Glenn Benton's vocals sound as if they are coming directly out of the seven headed beast himself.

An uncompromising sibling extreme metal trio from Brazil, Krisiun's savage lyrics, punishing riffs, and unmitigated velocity helped make them one of the more punitive metal ensembles to emerge in the 1990s. Heavily influenced by bands like Slayer, Sodom, and Morbid Angel, the band employ a vicious, straight-ahead death metal style that was crystallized into pure fury on career-making outings like Apocalyptic Revelation (1998), Conquerors of Armageddon (2000), and the Great Execution (2011) that brought many imitators out of the woodwork.

Formed in 2006, Inferi is an American technical melodic death metal band forged from the depths of Nashville, Tennessee. The band name comes from the Harry Potter series, in which Inferi are corpses that have been reanimated by a dark wizard's curse. Their music merges the classic melodic metal sound with a taste of crushing technicality.