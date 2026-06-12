Bassrush and Vital present

DENNETT

Main Room:

Dennett

Plus guests, TBA!

Dennett is an emerging bass music producer known for blending soaring melodies with powerful low-end energy. Originally from Orange County, California, and currently based in Tucson, Arizona, Dennett has built a dedicated following through his emotionally charged productions and dynamic live performances. His forward-thinking approach to sound design and willingness to push creative boundaries have helped him stand out in the electronic music scene, earning slots at events and festivals across the country. With a growing catalog of releases and an unmistakable sound that bridges melodic and bass music, Dennett continues to establish himself as one of the genre's rising artists to watch.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/11-12.html

bass music. melodic bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.