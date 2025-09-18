Performing Live:

DESIRE

JOHNNY JEWEL

Plus guests, TBA!

Desire is a Canadian electronic music band featuring vocalist Megan Louise and producer Johnny Jewel. Their irresistibly catchy synth pop songs feature lyrics in French and English. Megan Louise is the president of revered independent record label/creative collective Italians Do It Better. Louise and Jewel have built a creative empire in Italians Do It Better releasing not only their own music, but also that from an ever-evolving international roster of kindred artists, Megan Louise and Idib have indeed created a world all their own, enjoyed by music fans around the globe.

Johnny Jewel is an American musician, record producer, composer, and visual artist. He is a multi-instrumentalist who is known for using all-analog equipment. He shot to fame with his band Glass Candy which combined elements of no wave and Italo disco. Jewel is the founder of the independent record label Italians Do It Better, which has brought the world an array of dazzling artists including Chromatics and Desire, all of whom Jewel wrote, recorded, and performed with.

synth pop. italo disco. pop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$36 day of show.

Watch and listen:

Desire: Games People Play: https://youtu.be/MCMu-ROTdFc

Johnny Jewel: Windswept: https://youtu.be/ijcTx6vBoJw