Early show!

DESTROYER

PLAN 9

P.O.S

Will Carroll

Destroyer is the Bay Area's premier Kiss tribute band giving everyone the experience of being at Cobo Hall Arena in 1975. The Demon, the Starchild, the Spaceman and the Catman come to life in the Rock N Roll party of your dreams!

Plan 9 originally formed in San Francisco circa 1997 as a one-shot, one-time Misfits tribute band. The show sold out in under an hour and was attended by members of Metallica and Faith No More. The crowd was mystified by the extreme likeness that Plan 9 bore to the actual Misfits, both musically and visually. Led by Scary Only of the infamous psychobilly band The Hellbillys, Plan 9 began to carve out a vast following with their aggressive, powerful and theatrical live shows. Though their original singer was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident, the band has carried on, releasing albums of original horror punk and spreading the unholy gospel of the Misfits!

P.O.S (Product of Society) are teenage punks from the Bay Area that play punk rock inspired by the early 80s punk scene.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Will Carroll will be playing a curated set of Kiss deep cuts before, between and after the bands.

metal. cover band. punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30 - 10pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-18a.html

Destroyer: https://youtu.be/NiN6mT0E80w

Plan 9: Undead: https://youtu.be/1uMV9jGXzBs