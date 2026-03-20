Devin Wild + Keltek + Mandy
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Basscon & Vital Events present
DEVIN WILD + KELTEK + MANDY
Main Room:
Devin Wild
Keltek
Mandy
Plus guests, TBA!
Hailing from The Netherlands, Dion Mons, or better known as Hardstyle virtuoso Devin Wild is one of the most heart-warming success stories of the industry. Renowned for his powerhouse melodic sound, this Scantraxx Recordz representative has completely invaded the scene with his high-energy productions that strike a harmonious balance between monster kicks and a feel-good, melodic ambience. Always remaining open-minded to music's endless possibilities, it's no wonder why the humble Devin Wild has soared to great heights.
Sven Sieperda, professionally known as Keltek, is a Dutch hardstyle artist recognized for his dynamic melodies and powerful sounds. He adopts a methodical approach to his music creation, typically beginning with composing simple melodies on a piano and gradually expanding them with diverse phrases and tunes.
Hailing from Belgium and sharing her endless passion and enthusiasm for harder dance music with likeminded people - this female powerhouse climbs the musical ranks with unparalleled drive. Always adapting to the crowd she's playing for, Mandy's signature sound is a blend of commercial and rave influenced hard dance music, wrapped in an energetic, crowd hyping performance.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-20.html
hard dance. hard techno. hardstyle.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$20, $25, $30 limited advance;
$35 after.
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