Basscon & Vital Events present

DEVIN WILD + KELTEK + MANDY

Main Room:

Devin Wild

Keltek

Mandy

Plus guests, TBA!

Hailing from The Netherlands, Dion Mons, or better known as Hardstyle virtuoso Devin Wild is one of the most heart-warming success stories of the industry. Renowned for his powerhouse melodic sound, this Scantraxx Recordz representative has completely invaded the scene with his high-energy productions that strike a harmonious balance between monster kicks and a feel-good, melodic ambience. Always remaining open-minded to music's endless possibilities, it's no wonder why the humble Devin Wild has soared to great heights.

Sven Sieperda, professionally known as Keltek, is a Dutch hardstyle artist recognized for his dynamic melodies and powerful sounds. He adopts a methodical approach to his music creation, typically beginning with composing simple melodies on a piano and gradually expanding them with diverse phrases and tunes.

Hailing from Belgium and sharing her endless passion and enthusiasm for harder dance music with likeminded people - this female powerhouse climbs the musical ranks with unparalleled drive. Always adapting to the crowd she's playing for, Mandy's signature sound is a blend of commercial and rave influenced hard dance music, wrapped in an energetic, crowd hyping performance.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-20.html

hard dance. hard techno. hardstyle.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $25, $30 limited advance;

$35 after.