Devotion
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Spin And Destroy present
DEVOTION
Main Room:
Dack Janiels
2DY4
Rvshdown
Quinlo
Yucky Charms
DB
Bukavok
Are you looking to fill that void in life? Are you a creature of the night? Are you looking to step into the shadows and devote yourself to something mystical? If you answered yes to any of these questions then we have the party for you!!! Join us as we present Devotion: a night of dubstep worship!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-09.html
dubstep. riddim.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
