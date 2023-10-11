Spin And Destroy present

DEVOTION

Main Room:

Dack Janiels

2DY4

Rvshdown

Quinlo

Yucky Charms

DB

Bukavok

Are you looking to fill that void in life? Are you a creature of the night? Are you looking to step into the shadows and devote yourself to something mystical? If you answered yes to any of these questions then we have the party for you!!! Join us as we present Devotion: a night of dubstep worship!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-09.html

dubstep. riddim.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.