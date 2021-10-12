DIAMONDS AND LASHES: ARIANA GRANDE + THE WEEKND TRIBUTE

Main Room:

William Stokes

Ajax

Danny Delorean

Diamonds and Lashes is a new party for the 21+ crowd celebrating the music of The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and many other pop icons. Keeping it fresh and sexy all night with 3 VJs spinning music videos on a huge screen. Come experience DNA Lounge's new upgraded sound system, and new club lighting. Photo booth, drink specials and limited discounted tix available. Start your weekend off right.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/12-09.html

pop. r&b. soul. top 40. electropop. hiphop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$12 after;

$15 day of show.