Performing live:

DIANA ARBENINA & NIGHT SNIPERS -- http://www.snipers.net/

The Night Snipers are one of the leading Russian rock bands, formed in 1993 that became well-known in 2001. Over their 20 year-history the band has released more than 10 albums. For 20 years of performing on the stage Diana Arbenina, the permanent leader of The Night Snipers, has made a significant contribution to the development of the Russian music culture.

rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$55 limited advance;

$65 after;

$80 day of show Gen. Adm.;

$95 advance;

$110 day of show Balcony .

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-20.html