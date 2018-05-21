Diana Arbenina & Night Snipers
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing live:
DIANA ARBENINA & NIGHT SNIPERS -- http://www.snipers.net/
The Night Snipers are one of the leading Russian rock bands, formed in 1993 that became well-known in 2001. Over their 20 year-history the band has released more than 10 albums. For 20 years of performing on the stage Diana Arbenina, the permanent leader of The Night Snipers, has made a significant contribution to the development of the Russian music culture.
rock.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$55 limited advance;
$65 after;
$80 day of show Gen. Adm.;
$95 advance;
$110 day of show Balcony .
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-20.html