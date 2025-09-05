Performing Live:

DIAVOL STRÂIN

YAMA UBA

EXUVIA

Diavol Strâin is a darkwave/post-punk duo from Valparaíso, Chile, conjuring cinematic soundscapes steeped in cold, dystopian beauty. Formed in 2015, the band is known for fusing melancholic guitar lines, relentless drum machines, and spectral synths with haunting, reverb-drenched vocals sung in Spanish. Their sound draws on the icy pulse of early '80s post-punk and the eerie allure of coldwave, yet remains fiercely modern and deeply political, confronting themes of gender, identity, resistance, and the occult.

Yama Uba is a shape-shifting noise rock duo from Oakland, California, conjuring chaos and catharsis through distorted riffs, industrial textures, and unrelenting sonic force. Named after the vengeful mountain witch of Japanese folklore, Yama Uba channels a mythic fury--delivering performances that blur the line between ritual and rupture.Melding elements of synth, punk, and 80s goth rock, their sound is both punishing and hypnotic, driven by abrasive guitars, pounding rhythms, and howled vocals that speak in tongues of grief, power, and transformation.

Exuvia is a heavy, atmospheric band from Oakland making trans vengeance metal, crafting immersive soundscapes that shift between doom, post-metal, and ritualistic drone. Named after the cast-off skin of a molting creature, Exuvia is music for shedding--slow, deliberate, and charged with transformation.

gothic. post punk. deathrock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$14 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-08d.html

Watch and listen:

Diavol Strâin: El Reflejo de Mi Muerte: https://youtu.be/VdtbOh_WAlY

Yama Uba: Shapes: https://youtu.be/N5s2OgLd5lE