Bays Underground presents

DIEGOINTHEDARK

Above DNA:

Diegointhedark

Yung Frendi

Jalenvlm

Viyah

Diegointhedark is a Stockon-based artist who has carved himself a cult fanbase through his visual appealing music videos and his extensive SoundCloud archives. His fanbase exists throughout the major metropolitan cities in America, to audiences in places like Russia and Eastern Europe. His sound is inspired early Chief Keef glo-sound, to the Draingang producer collective ripsquad, to Northern California rappers Ebk Jaaybo, Ebk Slo-be, and Bris. He just dropped his EP \"Mantras\" June 1st, which he will be performing. Other artists supporting will be Yung Frendi and Jalen Vlm, Northern-California based artists apart of the Vlm (Victory Lap Music) music collective. Yung Frendi performing his up-and-coming EP \"#BalladOfTears\" having dropped June 19th, and Jalen Vlm performing his solo album \"DiaryOfAMadMan\" having dropped April 3rd. Viyah, Sacramento-based artist, known for his contributions in the \"diary\" sub-genre, will be opening the show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-09d.html

Watch and listen:

Diegointhedark: Cherry Secret: https://youtu.be/yN3Vib1ZXes

Yung Frendi: LoveStory: https://youtu.be/xYdl4gGOw-4

Jalenvlm: Reality check: https://youtu.be/lQM0QxKnJ8c

Viyah: Chanel: https://youtu.be/8eew5Vy8ijs

emo. ebk. pluggnb.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$35 door.