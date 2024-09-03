Dirt Monkey
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
DIRT MONKEY
Main Room:
Dirt Monkey
Vctre
Plus guests, TBA!
DJ/producer Dirt Monkey embodies the identity of a forward-thinking electronic music artist in every sense. Cutting-edge sound design is the name of his game, proven by his constant releases that span a broad spectrum of genres. From dubstep, to house, to drum & bass and beyond -- it's no surprise that Dirt Monkey is regarded as a producer's producer and a fan-favorite performer in the electronic music world, making appearances at festivals such as Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, and Hard Summer, as well as touring the country on multiple of his own headline tours.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-08.html
dubstep.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
