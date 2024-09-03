Vital & Olympus present

DIRT MONKEY

Main Room:

Dirt Monkey

Vctre

Plus guests, TBA!

DJ/producer Dirt Monkey embodies the identity of a forward-thinking electronic music artist in every sense. Cutting-edge sound design is the name of his game, proven by his constant releases that span a broad spectrum of genres. From dubstep, to house, to drum & bass and beyond -- it's no surprise that Dirt Monkey is regarded as a producer's producer and a fan-favorite performer in the electronic music world, making appearances at festivals such as Electric Zoo, Lost Lands, and Hard Summer, as well as touring the country on multiple of his own headline tours.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-08.html

dubstep.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.