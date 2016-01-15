DivorceCare seminar and support group

<p>DivorceCare is a weekly seminar and support group that will help you heal from the hurt. you’ll learn practical information that will help you deal with the challenges of divorce. Best of all, you will gain hope for the future.</p>

<p>Thursdays from 6:30-8:00pm starting January 14, 2016</p>

<p>Call the church office at 250-766-4433 or email info@lakecountrychurch.com to register for the class.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-11706' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Divorce-Care-poster-legal-size-663x1024.jpg' alt='Divorce Care poster legal size' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Divorce-Care-poster-legal-size-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Divorce-Care-poster-legal-size-194x300.jpg 194w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>