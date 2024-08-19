Dizasterpiece
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
DIZASTERPIECE
With DJ:
Cip
Dizasterpiece is the what happens when post-hardcore and alternative-fused metalcore combine to create infectious Nu Metal grooves. As a mixture of metal and screamo influences, combined with trippy alt-rock and hiphop, Dizasterpiece is the evolution of Nu Metal. Heavy, passionate music with realism-driven lyrics borne from the streets of New Jersey.
Plus, DJ Cip playing nu-metal hits and rarities.
nu metal. metal.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-18d.html
Watch and listen:
Dizasterpiece: Nosferatu: https://youtu.be/DZvoBV946d0
