Performing Live:

DIZASTERPIECE

With DJ:

Cip

Dizasterpiece is the what happens when post-hardcore and alternative-fused metalcore combine to create infectious Nu Metal grooves. As a mixture of metal and screamo influences, combined with trippy alt-rock and hiphop, Dizasterpiece is the evolution of Nu Metal. Heavy, passionate music with realism-driven lyrics borne from the streets of New Jersey.

Plus, DJ Cip playing nu-metal hits and rarities.

nu metal. metal.

trew

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Dizasterpiece: Nosferatu: https://youtu.be/DZvoBV946d0