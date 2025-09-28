Bassrush and Vital present

DOCTOR P & FLUX PAVILION

Main Room:

Flux Pavilion

Doctor P

Ayvo

Redbloom

DJ W4X

Flux Pavilion's polymath-like ability to involve himself in all aspects of music cannot be understated. Known as Joshua Steele to friends and family, Flux is a singer-songwriter, record producer and label owner who plays the drums, guitar, saxophone and piano. His achievements range from releasing his first vinyl at 19 years old to selling out the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado twice, notching up a UK top 10 hit with Sway and having Kanye West & Jay Z sample his dance floor anthem 'I Can't Stop' in addition to featuring in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJ's 2015. Not bad for a guy who started out replaying jingles he'd heard on TV on his Casio keyboard.

Any true fan of electronic music should instantly recognize Doctor P as one of the original godfathers of modern bass-driven music. A true music lover at heart, Doctor P, AKA Shaun Brockhurst, has had an intense love of music since he was just a teenager jamming with his friends on drums and guitar.

Doctor P is what you might label as a triple threat since his talent can be found in the roles he effortlessly balances as a musician, producer, and DJ. He also founded Circus Records with long time friend Flux Pavilion.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-27.html

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$25, $30, $35, $40 limited advance;

$45 after.