DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
DORKBOT: PEOPLE DOING STRANGE THINGS WITH ELECTRICITY
Social hour at 7pm; presentations begin at 8pm.
Speakers:
Heather Gold (IM Me Like It's 1999)
Chris Korda (Potter Draw: A synthesizer for poetry)
Julian Cash (Light Painting, Burning Man, and a Dead Cat)
Evo Heyning (LIT: Farscaping the Future of Interactive Media Networks)
Vending by:
Val Vale & Marian (RE/Search table!)
MC:
Jonathan Foote
This is the 100th dorkbotSF (since June 2002!)
The Austin Chronicle calls Heather Gold \"A set of wits equal to any major player on Comedy Central.\" Heather appears in venues across North America like SXSW, Google, SFSketchfest, NPR and CBC's Definitely Not the Opera. Heather's baked over 50,000 cookies with audiences in her hit \"I Look Like an Egg, But I Identify as a Cookie\" which the Oakland Tribune named \"Best of the Bay\" and won Curve magazine's Lesbian Theatre Award. She consulted on the Emmy-Nominated series The Future Starts Here and recently debuted a part of her newest show Everything Is Subject to Change at the National Queer Arts Festival. She was a part of Apple's first web and webcasting teams. blogger and vlogger and has sworn to never call a post a blog or use the word synergy even in a life-threatening emergency.
Chris Korda's PotterDraw is a free, open-source 3D software application for designing and visualizing pottery in full color. It can be combined with a 3D printer to make physical pottery, or used to create digital art and shape-morphing animations. The pot's outer wall is drawn using a spline editor. Trigonometric effects can be applied to both the mesh and the texture, and the effects can be modulated in real time using low-frequency oscillators similar to those found in music synthesizers. I'll show favorites from my collection of virtual pottery, and then demo the software and try to explain what its many effects do. Reactive texture mapping!
Chris Korda is an inventor, artist, musician, and cult leader, whose projects include virtual pottery, an AI-enhanced musical instrument (ChordEase), a polymeter music sequencer, and specialized VJ software. Chris is best known as Reverend of the Church of Euthanasia, and as a composer and performer of electronic music. Chris also developed software professionally for over 35 years, including 18 years in the 3D printing industry, writing firmware, communication protocols, and desktop software for color 3D printers and for large-format 3D printers.
Julian Cash's lifetime of creating sensationalist portraits. A fast paced presentation with a vast number of images, stories, and dorky ideas. Motto... \"Don't be boring.\" Creator of the portrait book \"The People of Burning Man\". Light Painting portrait photographer, who light painted on America's Got Talent.
Evo Heyning: Do your interactive choices have real value in the new world of massively decentralized media? How cna we create new types of public media that work WITH player participants around the world? Where do AI, mixed reality and civic engagement meet audiences? Stories? Game shows? VR experiences or LBEs! 360 interactive series? With interfaces all around us, how will we take in the vastness of XR clouds? Evo's LIT channels explore the deeper value of immersive action and the convergence of emerging tech with invitations to collaborative action.
Evo Heyning's work tests the limits of XR, ML, media & blockchains for returning interactive value as new cultures are created for collaborative production and play. Massively multiplayer media is rising all around us: where are we using our tools effectively to improve how we create and share stories and REWARD creative beings for their work?
Follow Dorkbot on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/dorkbotsf
all ages.
Free Admission (but $5-$20 donations appreciated).
http://www.dorkbotsf.org/archive/201806/