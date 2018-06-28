DORKBOT: PEOPLE DOING STRANGE THINGS WITH ELECTRICITY

Social hour at 7pm; presentations begin at 8pm.

Speakers:

Heather Gold (IM Me Like It's 1999)

Chris Korda (Potter Draw: A synthesizer for poetry)

Julian Cash (Light Painting, Burning Man, and a Dead Cat)

Evo Heyning (LIT: Farscaping the Future of Interactive Media Networks)

Vending by:

Val Vale & Marian (RE/Search table!)

MC:

Jonathan Foote

This is the 100th dorkbotSF (since June 2002!)

The Austin Chronicle calls Heather Gold \"A set of wits equal to any major player on Comedy Central.\" Heather appears in venues across North America like SXSW, Google, SFSketchfest, NPR and CBC's Definitely Not the Opera. Heather's baked over 50,000 cookies with audiences in her hit \"I Look Like an Egg, But I Identify as a Cookie\" which the Oakland Tribune named \"Best of the Bay\" and won Curve magazine's Lesbian Theatre Award. She consulted on the Emmy-Nominated series The Future Starts Here and recently debuted a part of her newest show Everything Is Subject to Change at the National Queer Arts Festival. She was a part of Apple's first web and webcasting teams. blogger and vlogger and has sworn to never call a post a blog or use the word synergy even in a life-threatening emergency.

Chris Korda's PotterDraw is a free, open-source 3D software application for designing and visualizing pottery in full color. It can be combined with a 3D printer to make physical pottery, or used to create digital art and shape-morphing animations. The pot's outer wall is drawn using a spline editor. Trigonometric effects can be applied to both the mesh and the texture, and the effects can be modulated in real time using low-frequency oscillators similar to those found in music synthesizers. I'll show favorites from my collection of virtual pottery, and then demo the software and try to explain what its many effects do. Reactive texture mapping!