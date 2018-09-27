DORKBOT: PEOPLE DOING STRANGE THINGS WITH ELECTRICITY

Social hour at 7pm; presentations begin at 8pm.

Speakers:

John Adams (#badgelife: Building a Wearable Video Game for Defcon)

Alexander Reben (Human-Machine Collaboration)

Thorsten Sideb0ard (Practical Granular Synthesis for Fun and Profit)

Vending by:

Val Vale & Marian (RE/Search table!)

MC:

Jonathan Foote

John Adams: The Ides of Defcon was a wearable video game badge constructed for Defcon 25. Only 225 of them were ever made and the construction of the badge was part of a larger movement in hacker conventions known as can be done with open source tools, and of our journey from idea to implementation. John Adams is a San Francisco based Software Engineer, Hardware Hacker, and founder of the team that built the Ides of Defcon badge. He likes to experiment with electronics and worked for over a year with a small team to design and build the hardware, software, and packaging that went into this project.

credits here

Alexander Reben: Several works will be presented and discussed which involve various approaches and interpretations of human-machine collaboration and automation.

Alexander Reben's work probes the inherently human nature of the artificial. Using tools such as artificial philosophy, synthetic psychology, perceptual manipulation and technological magic, he brings to light our inseparable evolutionary entanglement to invention which has unarguably shaped our way of being. This is done to not only help understand who we are, but to consider who we will become in our continued codevelopment with our artificial creations.

Thorsten Sideb0ard: While there are many tutorials and books to be found on how to write subtractive and FM synthesis, when it came to writing a granular synthesis engine for his own Soundb0ard environment, Thorsten struggled to find many practical code examples. Based upon reading Curtis Rhodes' 'Microsoun' book and a detailed blog post by Robert Henke, he came up with his own granular synth engine. In this talk Thorsten will cover the history of granular synthesis, some examples of the sound, and a brief code walk through of the solution ge came up with for his own implementation.

Thorsten Sideb0ard is a San Francisco based programmer and musician, working on Soundb0ard, a REPL based compositional and live performance tool.

Follow Dorkbot on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/dorkbotsf

doors @ 7pm;

talks @ 8pm.

all ages.

Free Admission (but $5-$20 donations appreciated).

http://www.dorkbotsf.org/archive/201809/