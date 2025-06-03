Hubba Hubba Revue & Flux Vertical Theatre present

DOWN 'N DIRTY: WEDNESDAY NIGHT HUBBA

Featuring performances by:

Mz. K

Leah Marie

Honey Opal

Cezar Superstar

trew

Poletic Song

Veronica

...and special guests!

Hosted by:

Mz. K & Leah Marie

Hubba Hubba Revue welcomes the superstar pole-dancers of Flux Vertical Theatre for an extra-special, Wednesday evening Pride celebration! Join us upstairs at DNA Lounge, in our swanky, second-story clubhouse, for a dazzling line-Up of spectacular talent & tease!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: https://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10 advance;

$15 door;

Reserved Seating: $15 advance;

$20 door.