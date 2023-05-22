Performing Live:

DOYLE -- https://www.officialdoyle.com/

RED DEVIL VORTEX -- https://www.reddevilvortex.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein defined the blood-soaked form of music known as horror punk with the legendary Misfits. His solo project, Doyle, creates a sonically thick and lyrically evil slab of metal that finds the mythic guitarist expanding in a logical progression upon the genre of music he helped create. Doyle's music is not the sound of some punk guitarist gone metal- it's the roaring return of one of extreme metal's original architects to his blood-splattered drawing board.

Red Devil Vortex is a power trio who's muscular blend of hard rock, post-grunge, and alternative metal describes their sound as \"chaotic music to make love and war to,\" Lyrically they focus on themes of apocalyptic visions, mysticism and carnal desires.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Doyle: Run For Your Life: https://youtu.be/S5-j82QECj4

Red Devil Vortex: Alive: https://youtu.be/aFc43UhZsNI