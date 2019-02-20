DR. SKETCHY'S ANTI-ART SCHOOL: DOTTIE LUX AS MARYLIN WARHOL

Featuring:

Dottie Lux

BYOAS (Bring your own art supplies)

Photos only taken for drawing reference.

trew

Hey all you sketchy people, get ready for our February installment of drawing fun as we welcome back fan favorite, and long time Dr. Sketchy's co-conspirator, DOTTIE LUX as Marilyn Warhol!

Watch Andy's Marilyn come to life. She breaks through the frame and is both art and artist in this one woman print factory. (I.E. Body prints will be happening! :D )

Hope to see you sketchy folks there!

If you're not already familiar with our fabulous muse for the evening, here's a little background on Dottie:

Dottie is a producer, artist, showgirl, femmecee, and much more! She is the founder and director of Red Hots Burlesque!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-19a.html

doors @ 6:30pm;

drawing 7pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$12 advance;

$17 door.

http://www.drsketchy.com/branch/SanFran/