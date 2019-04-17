DR. SKETCHY'S ANTI-ART SCHOOL: GAME OF THRONES

Featuring:

Ophelia Coeur de Noir

Spunky Brewster

BYOAS (Bring your own art supplies)

Hey all you sketchy people and join us on a journey to Westeros!

In celebration of the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones we will have femme fatales Ophelia Coeur De Noir and Spunky Brewster as Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen!

When you play a game of thrones you win or you die.

Valar Morghulis!

If you're not familiar with our muses for the evening, here's a little bit about them:

Ophelia Coeur de Noir: She's ten feet of woman in a five foot package! Ophelia Coeur de Noir, 'The Petite Phenomenon', is one half of the musical clown duo 'Nettles & Lala', and a core cast member of Naked Girls Reading-San Francisco. Based in Oakland, CA, she performs regularly with San Francisco's Hubba Hubba Revue, Oakland's Tourettes Without Regrets, and Sacramento's Sizzling Sirens Burlesque Experience.

Spunky Brewster: Hailing from Los Angeles, Spunky Brewster is a performer who brings her own micro brand of bawdy vaudeville to the world of burlesque. Having spent nearly a decade refining her skills on the streets of Oakland, she can now be found performing across the greater LA area.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-16a.html

life drawing.

doors @ 6:30pm;

drawing 7pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$12 advance;

$17 door.

http://www.drsketchy.com/branch/SanFran/