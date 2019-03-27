DR. SKETCHY'S ANTI-ART SCHOOL: SISTERS OF PERPETUAL INDULGENCE

Featuring:

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

BYOAS (Bring your own art supplies)

Hey all your sketchy people! We're excited to announce that our next event on March 26th will feature our favorite queer nuns, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence!

This is our annual event to benefit Sister MaeJoy B. WithU's harm prevention program for Pride.

Please bring a little extra to donate if possible to help keep our widely diverse and awesome community thriving!

If you're not familiar with our muses for the evening, here is a little background:

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a leading-edge Order of queer nuns. Since their first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, 1979, the Sisters have devoted themselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promoting human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment. They believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty and we use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.

Since 2005, Dr. Sketchy's has been the name in alternative drawing. From illegal flashmobs to the Museum of Modern Art, Dr. Sketchy's has brought artists a rule-breaking cocktail of dames, drinking and drawing. Dr. Sketchy's branches draw in over a hundred cities around the globe, from Akron to Zagreb. Whether you're an artstar or a scribbling newbie, Dr. Sketchy's is the perfect place to get your fill of life-drawing.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/03-26a.html

doors @ 6:30pm;

drawing 7pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$12 advance;

$17 door.

http://www.drsketchy.com/branch/SanFran/