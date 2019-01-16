DR. SKETCHY'S ANTI-ART SCHOOL: SPIDER-VERSE

Featuring:

Ashleigh

BYOAS (Bring your own art supplies)

Photos only taken for drawing reference.

Happy New Years all you sketchy folks!

trew

Dr. Sketchy's SF is swinging back in this month to get your sketching sense tingling!

Welcome back Ashleigh to the Dr. Sketchy's stage as she takes us through Spider-Verse as Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales! And keep your eyes peeled for a few surprise guests! Traveling through the Multiverse, you never know which friendly neighborhood Spider person might show up!

As a little bonus, if you come by in your favorite Spidey attire, you can get up on stage and pose with our amazing model(s)! THWIP! THWIP!

If you're not already familiar with our model for the evening, Ashleigh is a veritable real life cartoon character sporting such traits as artistic talent in the field of animation and being a muse for other artists.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/01-15a.html

doors @ 6:30pm;

drawing 7pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$12 advance;

$17 door.

http://www.drsketchy.com/branch/SanFran/