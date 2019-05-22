DR. SKETCHY'S ANTI-ART SCHOOL: TEAM BARE CHEST CALENDAR

Featuring:

Team Bare Chest Calendar

BYOAS (Bring your own art supplies)

For our May event, we get to draw the fabulous men of The Bare Chest Calendar!

Since 1985, The Bare Chest Calendar and Team BCC exist for one purpose - to raise vital funds that support the missions of their beneficiary, the Positive Resource Center and its programs.

The PRC's mission is to help people affected by HIV/AIDS, substance use, or mental health issues, better realize opportunities by providing integrated legal, social, and health services that address the broad range of social risk factors that impact wellness and limit potential.

So all proceeds from this event will be going towards Team BCC, which will allow us sketchers to draw a large group of men of all different shapes, sizes, ages, backgrounds, in a variety of stages of dress/undress/kink!

Since 2005, Dr. Sketchy's has been the name in alternative drawing. From illegal flashmobs to the Museum of Modern Art, Dr. Sketchy's has brought artists a rule-breaking cocktail of dames, drinking and drawing. Dr. Sketchy's branches draw in over a hundred cities around the globe, from Akron to Zagreb. Whether you're an artstar or a scribbling newbie, Dr. Sketchy's is the perfect place to get your fill of life-drawing.

In San Francisco, we have a strong commitment to community. We believe that making art is about finding a great place to practice, with a community of like-minded folks. We celebrate our sometimes indescribable and important local culture. We get excited about our models and we hope that our excitement inspires the artists who attend.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-21a.html

life drawing.

doors @ 6:30pm;

drawing 7pm - 10pm.

18+ with ID.

$12 advance;

$17 door.

http://www.drsketchy.com/branch/SanFran/