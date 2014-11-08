Dracula – presented by Creekside Players

<p><strong><span style='font-size: medium;'>The Vampire Play in Three Acts<br />

</span></strong><span style='font-size: medium;'> This is one of the great mystery thrillers and is generally considered among the best of its kind. Lucy Seward, whose mother is the doctor in charge of an English sanitorium, has been attacked by some mysterious illness. Dr. Van Helsing, a specialist, believes that the girl is the victim of a vampire, a sort of ghost that goes about at night sucking blood from its victims. The vampire is at last found to be a certain Count Dracula, whose ghost is at last laid to rest in a striking and novel manner. The play is intended for all who love thrills in the theater. Pure escape and great fun. N.Y. Post An evening of high class fun. </span></p>

<p> </p>

<p>Saturday, November 8 at 2pm matinee & 7:30pm</p>