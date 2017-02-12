<p>Call 250-717-7615 early to reserve your tickets to an entertaining evening of Big Band & Jazz music presented by the Lake Country- Winfield Lions featuring:</p>

<p style='text-align: center;'><strong>The Dreamland Band</strong></p>

<p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Alisa Anderson</strong></p>

<p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Robert Fine</strong></p>

<p style='text-align: center;'><strong>Jazz Standards with Scotch on Rocks</strong></p>

<p>Dine on a spaghetti dinner with a smorgasbord of desserts. </p>

<p>Cash bar with local wines (No minors please)</p>

<p>Prizes</p>

<p>Proceeds to local Community projects</p>

<p>Limited seating – Book Early!</p>

<p>The Dreamland Jazzfest, formerly called “Pasta and Blues” still features a pasta dinner, a cash bar with local wines, a silent auction, first class entertainment, and dancing.</p>

<p>The big band sound of the Dreamland Band will feature the styling of two well know jazz singers: Robert Fine and Alisa Anderson. Pre-dinner jazz standards with Scotch on the Rocks will kick off the evening.</p>

<p>All proceeds support Lake Country Lions projects. In the past two years Lake Country Lions have donated $5,000 to the Senior Busing Society, and a major portion of funds raised will again go to this society. Lake Country Lions spend approximately $50,000 annually in our community including donations to community organizations, purchase of goods and services, and assistance to families in need. Part of our funding comes from Provincial gaming grants.</p>

<p>Lake Country Lions is the longest serving community organization in Lake Country — with plans to celebrate the centenary of Lions International in 2018, and the founding of our club, and fifty years of service to Windfield, Oyama, Okanagan Centre, and Carrs Landing in 2020. </p>

<p><img width='640' height='826' class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14104' alt='dreamland-jazzfest-poster-2017' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Dreamland-Jazzfest-Poster-2017-793x1024.jpg' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Dreamland-Jazzfest-Poster-2017-793x1024.jpg 793w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Dreamland-Jazzfest-Poster-2017-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Dreamland-Jazzfest-Poster-2017-768x991.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>