Drones: Resistance is futile

<p>The Kelowna and District Flying Club, in cooperation with the Okanagan College Commercial Aviation Program, Nav Canada and Kelowna International Airport are pleased to present an upcoming <strong>Public Informatioin Session on Drones and UAV’s</strong>.</p>

<p>This session should be attended by anyone who currently uses, or would like to one day own and operate, a Drone/UAV in any commercial, recreational and/or service capacity.</p>

<p>A panel of experts will share how this technology is currently being used, existing regulations and regulatory changes in the works.</p>

<dt class='label-primary'>When</dt>

<dd class='event-detail-data'><time>Tuesday, September 29, 2015 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM (PDT) <span class='hide-small hide-medium'> – <a class='js-add-to-calendar-modal js-d-modal' href='https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-information-session-on-drones-and-uavs-tickets-18594726327#add-to-calendar-modal' data-xd-wired='modal' data-automation='add-to-calendar'>Add to Calendar</a> </span> </time></dd>

<dt class='label-primary'>Where</dt>

<dd class='event-detail-data'>Okanagan College – 1000 K. L. O. Road. S104 – Lecture Theatre. Kelowna, BC V1Y 4X8 CA – <a class='js-d-scroll-to' href='https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-information-session-on-drones-and-uavs-tickets-18594726327#map-target' data-xd-wired='scroll-to' data-d-duration='1500' data-d-offset='-85' data-d-destination='#map-target'>View Map</a></dd>

<p><a href='https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-information-session-on-drones-and-uavs-tickets-18594726327' target='_blank'>Register to attend</a> this FREE session.</p>