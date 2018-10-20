Drop Cvlt: Facemelt
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Honey Bunny Productions presents
DROP CVLT: FACEMELT
Main Room:
100 Hurts
Haddit
Xhale Ghost
El Nugget
Sirreal
Xephyr
Feel the BASS - Worship the DROP - Join the CULT - Bring your bass face and get ready to #respectwomen. DROP CVLT is back.
100 Hurts is a project that comes straight from the musical mind of Taylor Abernathy, a 23 year old Bay Area producer. Genres are no boundaries for this producer, who is engineered for change. From heavy dubstep to heavy metal, 100hurts brings the energy with every drop.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/10-19.html
dubstep. riddim. trap. bass.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 advance after;
$20 door.