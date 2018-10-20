Honey Bunny Productions presents

DROP CVLT: FACEMELT

Main Room:

100 Hurts

Haddit

Xhale Ghost

El Nugget

Sirreal

Xephyr

Feel the BASS - Worship the DROP - Join the CULT - Bring your bass face and get ready to #respectwomen. DROP CVLT is back.

100 Hurts is a project that comes straight from the musical mind of Taylor Abernathy, a 23 year old Bay Area producer. Genres are no boundaries for this producer, who is engineered for change. From heavy dubstep to heavy metal, 100hurts brings the energy with every drop.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/10-19.html

dubstep. riddim. trap. bass.

8pm - after hours.

credits here

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.