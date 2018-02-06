Honey Bunny Productions presents

DROP CVLT: YOOKIE

Main Room:

Yookie

2Fresh

Wolvero

Bvssik

WY-FY

Somber666

Feel the BASS - Worship the DROP - Join the CULT - Bring your bass face and get ready to #respectwomen. DROP CVLT is back.

The art within the artificial: instrumentation computed in utter harmony with the brains of those willing to lend themselves, their ears, and their youth to the ends of ecstasy. Bass presence hums through a melody that leaves a gathering bouncing to its pulse; a perfect synergy of careless consequence and pure energy. It all centers around a single name: \"Yookie.\"

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-01.html

trap. dubstep. riddim. basshouse.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.