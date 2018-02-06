Drop Cvlt: Yookie
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Honey Bunny Productions presents
DROP CVLT: YOOKIE
Main Room:
Yookie
2Fresh
Wolvero
Bvssik
WY-FY
Somber666
Feel the BASS - Worship the DROP - Join the CULT - Bring your bass face and get ready to #respectwomen. DROP CVLT is back.
The art within the artificial: instrumentation computed in utter harmony with the brains of those willing to lend themselves, their ears, and their youth to the ends of ecstasy. Bass presence hums through a melody that leaves a gathering bouncing to its pulse; a perfect synergy of careless consequence and pure energy. It all centers around a single name: \"Yookie.\"
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-01.html
trap. dubstep. riddim. basshouse.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 advance after;
$20 door.