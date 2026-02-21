Basscon & Vital Events present

DUAL DAMAGE

Main Room:

Dual Damage

Vertile

Plus guests, TBA!

Dual Damage is one of the leading names in the raw hardstyle scene. With performances on mainstages around the world, they've built a global fanbase and gained over 850,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Their music reaches audiences across continents and their hit track \"Get Wrecked 2024 Tool\" surpassed 15 million streams on Spotify, cementing their status as major players in the scene. Popular songs include Burning Down, Can't Get You Outta My Head, It Will Be Ok (w/ Sub Zero Project) and Inferno (w/ Vertile).

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-02.html

hard dance.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.