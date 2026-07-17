DUST BREAKS: SHAKTI EP RELEASE

Main Room:

Dust Breaks

Raag

Qaotiq

Bay Area-based South Asian Electronic artist Dust Breaks (Vijay Jayant) signals the release of his brand new EP \"Shakti\" with a relentless DJ set rooted in South Asian culture and flavor.

Dust Breaks is a rising force in the underground Drum & Bass scene, bringing his unique South Asian twist to the genre with grit and organic texture. With hits like Shakti, Agni, and Zeher, multiple tracks featured on Bbc Asian Network, and his recent selection for direct support on Memba's Above and Below tour, the Dust Breaks sound has continued to occupy a niche that has yet to flourish in the modern world of Drum & Bass. The night will feature tracks from his brand new EP alongside various selections from his 10+ year-old discography.

Raag and Qaotiq round out the rest of the night with their unmatched handle on South Asian dance music and more - from Global Tech House, Indo House, Ukg, Bolly Tech, Afro Tech, and many other genres, this event will be a culmination of culture, deep rhythms, and fierce dance floor energy.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-22.html

d+b. breakbeat. bass house. dubstep. ukg.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.