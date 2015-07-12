EGAD! The Woman in White

<p>Creekside Players Presents a performance of:</p>

<p><strong>EGAD!</strong> <strong>The Woman in White</strong> An Astonishing and Inspiring Melodrama <strong>By Tim Kelly</strong></p>

<p><span style='font-size: medium;'>Zounds! The suffering is unabated! Good triumphs over evil in this old-fashioned play where audience participation is highly encouraged and heckling is in high-demand. Complete with old-fashioned backdrops and piano accompaniment, this is sure to be a good time. Bring your vocal chords to cheer on the hero and hiss at the villain! </span></p>

<p><strong>Friday, July 10</strong><strong> </strong><strong>/2015 at 7:30pm opening night </strong></p>

<p><strong>Saturday, July 11</strong><strong> </strong><strong>/2015 at 2pm matinee & 7:30pm</strong></p>

<p><strong>Friday, July 17 /2015 at 7:30pm </strong></p>

<p><strong>Saturday, July 18</strong><strong> </strong><strong>/2015 at 2pm matinee & 7:30pm</strong></p>

<p>Directed by Kelsey Goudreau and Bonny Taylor</p>