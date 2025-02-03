Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

EARFQUAKE FE!N: TYLER VS. TRAVIS NITE

Main Room:

Jeanine Da Feen

Deft

A dance party dedicated to hiphop pioneers Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott! This unique night will blend music from their full discography as well as genre-leading artists in neo-soul, alt hiphop, jazz rap and more. Expect to hear from other artists like Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Kanye West, Playboi Carti, SZA, Metro Boomin, Future, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Drake, and more!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-01.html

alt hiphop. hiphop. neo soul. jazz rap.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.