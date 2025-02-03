Earfquake Fe!n: Tyler vs. Travis Nite
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
EARFQUAKE FE!N: TYLER VS. TRAVIS NITE
Main Room:
Jeanine Da Feen
Deft
A dance party dedicated to hiphop pioneers Tyler, The Creator and Travis Scott! This unique night will blend music from their full discography as well as genre-leading artists in neo-soul, alt hiphop, jazz rap and more. Expect to hear from other artists like Childish Gambino, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Kanye West, Playboi Carti, SZA, Metro Boomin, Future, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Drake, and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-01.html
alt hiphop. hiphop. neo soul. jazz rap.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
