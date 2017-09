<p>A group of friends investigate a series of bizarre text messages they receive after a construction project begins in their neighbourhood.</p>

<p>Adventure, Science Fiction, Children 2014 • 91 minutes • Colour • Alliance Films Inc. Director: Dave Green<br />

Cast: Teo Halm, Astro, Reese Hartwig, Ella Wahlestedt, Jason Gray-Stanford, Cassius Willis, Drake Kemper</p>