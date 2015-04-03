Easter Egg Hunt

<p>Sign-up starts at 10:00am – Egg Hunt begins at noon. Egg Hunt is for kids 1-12 years old (all grade 7’s welcome)</p>

<p>Family Entertainer James Johnson performs 11:15am-12noon – its a great show for all ages. Arrive early so you don’t miss it!</p>

<p>Enjoy lunch at the park . . . Lake Country Lions Club will be selling BBQ hotdogs with all proceeds to local Lion’s charities.</p>

<p>Please leave your dogs at home so they won’t have to wait in the car as they are not allowed in the park.</p>

<p>Consider carpooling or walking to the park if possible to help with the limited parking.</p>

