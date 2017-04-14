Easter Egg Hunt

<p>Everyone welcome to this free annual community event at Jack Seaton Park organized by Lake Country Recreation Services. ASL Interpreter provided. </p>

<p>Lake Country Lions Club will be selling BBQ hot dogs with all proceeds going to local Lions’ charities. </p>

<p>Consider carpooling, biking or walking if possible to help with the limited parking on site. </p>

<p>Please leave your furry four-legged family members at home so they won’t have to wait in the car, as they are Not allowed in the park. The noise and activity is very scary for pets. </p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14424' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/8x11-poster-1024x791.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='494' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/8x11-poster-1024x791.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/8x11-poster-300x232.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/8x11-poster-768x593.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>