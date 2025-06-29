Eden SF
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Eden Entertainment Group presents
EDEN SF
Main Room:
Mamasan
Ani Klang
Eden SF is a lifestyle + entertainment-focused event for the lesbian, queer, non-binary and trans community in the bay area and beyond! This year, you can expect queer female DJs, celebrity performers, influencers and more.... attracting a good-vibes-only crowd in celebration of SF Pride weekend!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-28.html
hiphop. top 40.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$20 advance;
$29 door.
