EDUCATION FIRST GRAD PARTY

With DJ:

Idiom

9pm: Education First graduation ceremony;

10pm: Open to the public.

Dance and music are the world's most common languages, so why not join us as 35+ nationalities come together under the DNA Lounge roof for the biggest international party in SF! It's time to break the boundaries, and show these international students how to party the American way!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/07-18.html

electro.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 door.

http://www.ef.com/