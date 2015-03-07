<p><strong>5 Voices 0 instruments,</strong><br />

<strong>1 new exciting vocal sound.</strong>

<p>Eh440 started harmonizing together in 2012. Using just their voices, this Toronto-based acappella group has wow’d audiences across the USA and Canada.</p>

<p>2014 brought them to the next step in their journey – the release of their debut album Turn Me Up. But their journey really started over a decade and half ago.</p>

<p>As kids, Janet Turner and Stacey Kay used to compete against each other in singing contests. The first time they met, Stacey was just 8 years old and Janet a little older. Over the years they each took their turn winning various contests and even though some competitors took it a little too seriously, they actually cheered on the other and became lifelong friends.</p>

<p>Luke Stapleton (aka Human Record) started beatboxing as a kid too. Coming from a “show biz” family, Luke would listen to his dad play the drums in their house and recreate the sounds using his only his mouth.</p>

<p>Mike Celia and Joe Oliva started their musical journeys a little later than the other three. Already into their teens, Mike taught himself to play guitar and sing while Joe joined his high school choir, just for fun, in his final year.</p>

<p>After coming together through the Toronto Independent Music Awards and mutual musician-friends, Eh440 was born – their first gig was performing the national anthems for the Valentine’s Day 2012 Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks NBA game. Singing in an arena before 20,000 people? Pretty good first gig!</p>

<p>So, Eh440 is a mix of 5 people from 5 very different backgrounds and musical genres. Joe’s been a low bass singer his entire life, Luke’s an urban beatboxer, Janet identifies as a country/pop singer, Stacey’s soul/pop, and if that isn’t confusing enough, Mike’s even more of a musical chameleon who cites blues, folk, and “anything with a good groove” as his influences.</p>