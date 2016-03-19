<p><img class=' wp-image-12181 alignright' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Diego.jpg' alt='Diego' width='279' height='198' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Diego.jpg 600w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Diego-300x213.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 279px) 100vw, 279px' />Ken Smedley is pleased to announce the return of El Mariachi Los Dorados, a fiesta of<br />

music and culture from south of the border, Ol’ Mexico!</p>

<p>EL MARIACHI LOS DORADOS heralds the advent of spring and is still riding on the crest of it’s most recent CD “Si Tu Te Vas”. As in the past EL MARIACHI features the bass guitar stylings of Diego Kohl, the trumpet and vocal stylings of Mark D’Angelo and the lead guitar and vocals of band leader Alex Alegria. Produced by Ken Smedley.</p>